Kimberley Walsh gives fans an intimate glimpse into her children's life The Girls Aloud singer recently sent son Bobby off to primary school

Kimberley Walsh has shared a sweet picture of her children sleeping. The Girls Aloud singer shared the snap on her Instagram Stories, and in it her two boys Bobby and Cole can be seen sleeping soundly, with big brother Bobby wrapping his arms protectively around little Cole. The doting mother proudly added the caption: "When you come home to this cuteness. Looking after his little bro."

Bobby had his first day at primary school earlier in September, and back in July Kimberly spoke exclusively to HELLO! about her son's big day and how she felt about the milestone moment. The doting mum explained: "That day will be an emotional roller-coaster! I will have time with him in the morning, dropping him off and picking him up from school. When I do the show in the evening, I will switch on the other me. I have to do that all the time, because I have always got so many different things going on, like so many of us. The first day of school is such a big deal! I am going to miss Bobby not being there every day, but he is so ready."

Kimberley shared an adorable video of her boys tucked up in bed

The 37-year-old also shot down rumours of a Girls Aloud reunion, telling HELLO!: "There is no Girls Aloud reunion on the cards right now. The Spice Girls had a phenomenal career but it was very short, over four or five years. We literally lived and breathed each other so I think more time needs to have passed for anybody to get those feelings of getting us back together."

Bobby had his first day at school in September

Kimberley is currently starring in the West End musical Big alongside her co-star Jay McGuiness.

