The One Show's Alex Jones suffers ultimate hair mishap on night out

Alex Jones has proved she is just like us! The One Show host revealed that she was in such a rush to leave the house that she suffered the ultimate hair disaster - leaving a roller in her hair! Unaware of the mishap, the mum-of-two confessed that it took her taxi driver 15 minutes to tell her. Alongside an Instagram snap, she wrote: "Got ready in 20 mins and it took the Uber driver 15 minutes to tell me that I had a roller on the top of my head."

Alex, 42, was one of the glamourous guests at the Noble Macmillan Christmas dinner. It seems the TV presenter relished a night off from parenting duties as she shared various pictures from the night on social media. The appearance comes shortly after Alex paid a visit to the hairdressers – where she got her hair coloured for the first time since December. Showing off the results of her gorgeous hair, Alex gushed: "She's back! Thanks @esweenierowe. You are a hair [wizard]." She also wrote: "Boys are with mam and dad, this feels like heaven! Thanks @beepershair. Last done in December."

The TV star lives in London with her husband Charlie Thomson and their sons Teddy, two, and four-month-old Kit. Ahead of her second child's arrival, Alex admitted that she was worried about having another child and was praised for her honesty as a result. "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent," she said on podcast I See What You're Saying.

"Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second, it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" The TV star added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

