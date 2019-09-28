What is Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood's net worth? The Strictly Come Dancing judge's net worth revealed

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood is known for being TV's Mr Nasty with his honest opinions on the BBC show's dances. Having appeared on the Strictly judging panel since day one back in 2004, Craig has become a household name, and has enjoyed the success that the show has brought along. When he's not judging a Quickstep or a Salsa, Craig enjoys performing on the stage himself, having appeared over the past few years in many pantomime shows including Snow White and the 7 Dwarves, as well as playing Mrs Hannigan in the West End production of Annie. Most recently, he joined the Strictly stars on the tour, including fellow judges Bruno Toniolli, Darcey Bussell and Shirley Ballas. Find out his fortune here...

Craig Revel Horwood's net worth

Craig is thought to earn an estimated £110,000 for each series of Strictly Come Dancing, and according to The Sun, his annual salary totals at approximately £300,000, adding up his theatre and panto work, as well as his regular TV appearances on shows such as Loose Women – where he acts as a guest panellist as part of the Loose Men segment. Craig admitted in an interview with Financial Times in 2009 that: "Strictly has changed my life financially." The dancer also spoke about his turnover in the interview, admitting it was worth over £1million. He said: "My assets and turnover are worth more than £1m, but I don’t have any plans to slow down."

Craig Revel Horwood and the Strictly judges

Strictly Come Dancing

Notoriously blunt and funny with it, Strictly contestants over the years have often been afraid of what Craig will tell them after finishing their dance, but he enjoys playing up to it. Talking to The News, he said: "Everyone loves to boo, it’s just the nature of the beast. Strictly Come Dancing has been going for 13 years now and I was established as the Mr Nasty way back when. It’s difficult to shrug that tag off, but I really love it and it’s been a fantastic line-up this year, I haven’t really had that much to complain about because there’s so many good dancers." While Craig enjoys playing up to his role, contestants who have starred on the show often speak out about how different he is backstage. Ruth Langsford, who was in tears after Craig's comments during her time on Strictly, said of Craig during his appearance on Loose Women. "You are always hugging people like me who are crying in the corner, saying: 'Oh darling, I'm sorry, I'm not going to lie am I?'" Craig also had his say on the professional dancer's plans to ask for more money to do the show, telling The Sun that it gives them great exposure. He said: "If they are doing what they normally do, which is competitive dance up in Blackpool, there would be 500 people interested. There is 12million people interested in this show. They have all got Twitter accounts and they are all making money on the side doing something else."

Annie and other theatre shows

Throughout the years, theatre director Craig has both written and performed in many stage shows. These have included Spend, Spend, Spend, Miss Saigon, Martin Guerre, Sister Act and Son of a Preacher. Craig also played the Wicked Queen in Snow White and the 7 Dwarves in 2009 in Llandudno, North Wales. This is a role he has reprised on several occasions, most recently in 2017 at the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton. Craig also starred as Miss Hannigan in Annie since September 2017, which will return in 2019 in a touring production. On getting the part at the time, he said: "I am so pleased to be returning to the West End, especially to a role I had such a brilliant time performing on tour. Miss Hannigan is evil, sassy and fab-u-lous. It will be a real challenge for me not to take her man-hungry, wicked ways to the Strictly judging panel each Saturday night - though I am sure my fellow judges will keep me in check! I can't wait to get started."

Craig has many strings to his bow

New book, In Strictest Confidence

Craig released his third autobiography, In Strictest Confidence, which hit the shelves on 18 October 2018. The book details the highs and lows of life behind the scenes on Strictly, and also touches upon Craig's personal life, including heartache and his dad's death.

Craig Revel Horwood's partner

Besotted Craig is currently dating boyfriend, gardener Jonathon Myring, who is 22 years his junior. Craig confirmed their romance in March 2018, telling The Sun that he was besotted and very happy. He said: "He's good looking, 5ft 10in, dark hair and beard. We met on the Strictly Tour a month ago. He came to the show with a friend and we met backstage." He added: "We plan on seeing each other a lot. We have all our weekends planned until Strictly." In October, Craig appeared on Loose Women where he spoke once again about his partner. "He is fabulous and I love him, he is absolutely gorgeous and adorable, and yes he is 20 years younger."

Craig's money saving tips

Like everyone, Craig likes to spot a good bargain. Talking to Financial Times about ways to save money, he revealed: "It’s easier to bargain in the shops, even Selfridges. Last August, I saw a wooden sculpture that had a crack in it. I asked for a discount and they gave me 50 per cent off. It’s now a consumers’ market."

