Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec is uncle goals as he gushes over baby niece The Strictly pro is married to Janette Manrara – and they are the sweetest aunt and uncle!

Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec was on It Takes Two on Monday with his dance partner Viscountess Emma Weymouth to chat about their latest dance in the show's Movie Week. But the doting uncle couldn't resist sharing some exciting news of his own during the interview as the attention turned to his baby niece. Revealing why he was so excited, the pro dancer gushed: "My little niece, it's her birthday tomorrow!" Aljaz's sister Lara Skorjanec gave birth to daughter Zala in October 2018, and Aljaz regularly shares photos of her on social media. Not only is he an uncle, but Zala's godfather too, making their bond even more special.

Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec gushed over his baby niece on It Takes Two

Aljaz has previously opened up about his bond with Zala, telling HELLO!: "She's beautiful, a little angel. I'm obsessed with kids, but little babies are so fragile and I'm not sure how to hold them! If someone had told me five years that my little sister was going to have a baby before me, I wouldn't have believed them. But I feel everything comes at the right time when it’s supposed to come." Aljaz and his wife Janette Manrara are brilliant with children and recently went to visit Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson to meet their newborn daughter Mia.

Aljaz with niece Zala and sister Lara

The Strictly couple – who married in July 2017 – have spoken on a number of occasions about their plans to start a family. "It's never going to be the perfect time to have a baby but we do talk about it a lot and we are very much looking forward to becoming a mum and dad," Janette previously told HELLO!. "It's definitely going to happen – when, we don't know. We'll see. We're kind of taking it slowly. A dancer's career can be quite short, especially when you reach a certain level, and work is going so good for us at the moment so that’s the priority. We adore working on Strictly. It's the best job in the world and the opportunities we're given when we're not on the show are incredible. As with everything in life, you have it one minute and it's gone the next so we have to grab it while we’ve got it."

