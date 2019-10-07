Strictly star Anneka Rice in awkward encounter with Kevin Clifton following elimination The Challenge Anneka presenter and Kevin Clifton were the second couple to leave the BBC One dance show

Strictly Come Dancing star Anneka Rice found herself in a new awkward encounter with pro dancer Kevin Clifton during their appearance on It Takes Two on Monday – and it was hilarious! The Challenge Anneka presenter and Kevin were chatting to Rylan Clark-Neal following their elimination on week two during Movie Week, and half way through the conversation Anneka looked down at Kevin as she noticed something in his pocket. "It's his phone," Rylan quickly interjected. "Don't get up to this again, I saw you on This Morning." In September, Anneka had Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in hysterics after asking the pro dancer what was in his pocket. "It's my phone, easy Anneka," Kevin replied, as Phil said: "Oh my God, it's the Strictly curse all over again."

Strictly's Anneka Rice found herself in a hilarious awkward encounter with Kevin Clifton

During their appearance on It Takes Two, Anneka opened up about her time on the show and admitted her disappointment for not being able to stay for week three – where they would have been dancing the Paso Doble – a dance she was looking forward to doing. "The agony is we don't get to chose our dances," she said. The mother-of-three also revealed that the show had given her a completely different perspective on her own style and that she was now converted into wearing dresses, something she was reluctant about beforehand. "I turned up as a tomboy and I have just gone out shopping with my sons and I brought three dresses," she said. Praising Kevin on his patience throughout their Strictly journey, Anneka added: "I just love this man who is the most patient, brilliant man."

Strictly's Anneka and Kevin were eliminated in week two of the show

Interviewed by Tess after the result was announced on Sunday, Anneka said the judges reached the right verdict. "To be honest, I’d have saved David and Nadiya. I’ve just loved this whole thing; I’ve not one negative about the whole experience. We’ve worked really hard, I’m covered in bruises. I love this man; it’s been a joy to have that honour, that privilege of learning to dance. It’s a whole new world to me Tess. I love all that gang up there!" Kevin then paid an emotional tribute to his partner, telling Anneka: "You’ve put in so much commitment and so much effort. We worked about four hours on one step on that charleston and you delivered that waltz last week… then to come out and deliver that charleston - the improvement you’ve made, I’m so proud of you, it’s been an absolute joy."

