Romeo Beckham leaves fans stunned with lookalike photo

Romeo Beckham has shared a snap of himself alongside big brother Brooklyn and dad David and fans can barely believe how similar they look. In the picture, shared on Thursday night, the Brooklyn boys look as fashionable as ever decked out in shirts with their dad sandwiched between them. The 17-year-old captioned the sweet family photo: "Love u guys," and fans rushed to the comment section to point out the striking similarities between the three.

One wrote: "The apples did NOT fall far from the best tree ever!" and another added: "Two boys take their good looks off their dad." Romeo's followers also pointed out how much the young teenager has grown in recent years, leaving comments such as: "He's taller than Brooklyn now!" and "He's so grown up these days!" A third hilariously added: "He's the only one not tattooed… yet."

Romeo shared the sweet snap on Instagram

This isn’t the first time Romeo has impressed his followers with an Instagram this week. On Wednesday, the young star sent fans into a frenzy after posting a candid black and white portrait of himself - taken by photographer Damon Baker in Los Angeles where the Beckhams also have a home. The comment section of Romeo's snap was set alight with comments, many of which were simply flame and heart emojis. Excited fans also replied with: "Love this!", "You look amazing!" and "Holy hell!"

Romeo shared a black and white portrait of himself on Wednesday

It's been an exciting few weeks for Romeo. In September, the seventeen-year-old made his first appearance with girlfriend Mia 'Mimi' Regan, again sending fans into a frenzy. Mia already has thousands of Instagram followers and a modelling contract with Storm and is around the same age as Beckham. Although they weren't pictured together, both attended Victoria Beckham's SS20 runway show.

Mia was nowhere to be seen on Thursday night.

