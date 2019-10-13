Strictly star Kevin Clifton apart from girlfriend Stacey Dooley on birthday Strictly star Kevin Clifton apart from girlfriend Stacey Dooley on birthday

Strictly star Kevin Clifton turned 37 on Sunday but celebrated his birthday on Saturday night after the BBC One dance show in serious style! The pro dancer was unfortunately unable to spend his big day with girlfriend Stacey Dooley as she was flying out to Korea for work, but they more than made up for it at his party the night before. The documentary maker shared a video ahead of the night on Instagram Stories, where she listed all the things she needed to do before her trip. The star also gave details of Kevin's party, telling her followers: "Oh lord, I have a lot to do. I am going to Korea tomorrow, haven't packed a thing, haven't even got a case which is really brilliant. But this evening we are going to pick up a cake and go dancing. The dream that is Candice Brown has made us this cake and I can't wait to taste it."

Stacey Dooley organised a dance party for Kevin Clifton before she had to go away for work

Later, Stacey shared another video from Kevin's celebrations. A group of the star's friends, including pro dancer Graziano Di Prima, all gathered at a pub in London and enjoyed taking part in a series of group dances. Graziano also shared footage from the night on his own Instagram page, as he wished his friend a happy birthday. While this is Kevin's first birthday in a relationship with Stacey, he also spent his previous one with her as they were dancing together on Strictly. As his big day was on a Saturday last year, the pro was given a cake during the show which featured him and Stacey in their Minion outfits. He excitedly smashed his face into it after hearing their high score, before shouting "yes!"

Strictly pros arrived to celebrate Kevin's birthday

Kevin and Stacey are one of the three couples to have got together after appearing on the 2018 series of Strictly. While their chemistry was evident during the show, their relationship wasn't confirmed until the following year, after Stacey's ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott gave a series of tell-all interviews to the press. The couple have kept their romance low-key ever since although they have been seen out in public together on a number of occasions. In May, they took their relationship to the next level by stepping out together hand-in-hand during a low-key outing in London. Kevin then spoke about Stacey during an interview on This Morning in July after being quizzed about it by host Ruth Langsford. Trying to remaining coy about their romance, Kevin said: "Yes, yes all good! All good." He then joked: "Look at this, straight into the personal life!" Ruth replied: "You're smiling, that's all I need to know." He then repeated that their new relationship was "all good".

Stacey shared a video from the night - and it looked like a lot of fun!

Stacey has been incredibly supportive of Kevin throughout his Strictly journey, which ended in week two of the competition after he was eliminated during Movie Week with his dance partner Anneka Rice. After they left the competition, Stacey shared a heartfelt message describing her boyfriend as the "most incredible teacher". "I know everyone's just found out that Kev and Anneka have just got knocked out this weekend," she told her fans. "And I just wanted to say that I am so proud of both of them but particularly Kevin. I just think he's the most incredible teacher and I think she [Anneka] was so lucky to have had him and she did that beautiful waltz." She added: "It's very easy to be proud of someone when you're winning and flying high and it's all going brilliantly, but it's also very important to tell them that you think they're wicked when they're the second to get knocked out!"

