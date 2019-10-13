Stacey Dooley shares loved-up photo with Strictly star Kevin Clifton at his birthday party The Strictly couple celebrated Kevin's birthday in style!

Strictly star Kevin Clifton has kept his relationship with girlfriend Stacey Dooley low-key over the past few months, but there was no denying how much they were in love at his birthday party on Saturday! The pro dancer turned 37 on Sunday and Stacey threw him a dance-themed night to remember, complete with Strictly pro guests and a cake made by Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown. To mark her boyfriend's special day, Stacey posted a photo of them embracing in front of balloons that read King K (short for Kevin's nickname, King Kevin), which she uploaded on Instagram. The photo got everyone talking about just how loved-up they looked, with one fan writing: "The cutest," while another wrote: "Love you two together." A third added: "Aww, you are so cute. Happy birthday Kevin Clifton, have an amazing day."

The birthday party was even more special for Kevin and Stacey, who were unable to spend Kevin's big day together as the documentary maker had to fly to Korea for work. While this is Kevin's first birthday in a relationship with Stacey, he did spent his previous one with her as they were dancing together on Strictly. As his big day was on a Saturday last year, the pro was given a cake during the show which featured him and Stacey in their Minion outfits. He excitedly smashed his face into it after hearing their high score, before shouting "yes!"

Kevin celebrated turning 37 in style

Kevin and Stacey are one of the three couples to have got together after appearing on the 2018 series of Strictly. While their chemistry was evident during the show, their relationship wasn't confirmed until the following year, after Stacey's ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott gave a series of tell-all interviews to the press. The couple have kept their romance low-key ever since although they have been seen out in public together on a number of occasions. In May, they took their relationship to the next level by stepping out together hand-in-hand during a low-key outing in London. Kevin then spoke about Stacey during an interview on This Morning in July after being quizzed about it by host Ruth Langsford. Trying to remaining coy about their romance, Kevin said: "Yes, yes all good! All good." He then joked: "Look at this, straight into the personal life!" Ruth replied: "You're smiling, that's all I need to know." He then repeated that their new relationship was "all good". Most recently, Stacey has spoken out in support of Kevin on this year's Strictly, where he was partnered with Anneka Rice before they got eliminated in week two of the competition.

