Friends star Courteney Cox pokes fun at Jennifer Aniston on social media Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston are the best of Friends

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston go way back and are quite literally the best of friends, having met on the set of the US sitcom in 1994. And following their recent Friends reunion, the American actress took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of the cast and tagged all her co-stars who were on social media. However, when it came to Jennifer – who doesn't have an Instagram account – Courteney couldn't resist poking fun of her by using the hashtag "#seriouslyjen?" Fans would love it if Jennifer got social media, but it's not likely to happen anytime soon as the star is extremely private about her personal life.

Courteney Cox poked fun of Jennifer Aniston for not having Instagram

Jennifer is godmother to Courteney's daughter, and the pair have been there for each other throughout the good and bad times. Jennifer previously opened up about their friendship during an interview with More magazine. She said of Courteney: "There's absolutely no judgement in Court. You'll never feel scolded. She's extremely fair, ridiculously loyal and fiercely loving. I've slept in her guest bedroom a lot. Without giving away too much of my private stuff, all I can say is she's been there for me through thick and thin."

The Friends stars enjoyed a reunion at Courteney's house in September

The Friends reunion happened last month at Courteney's house while David Schwimmer, who plays Ross Gellar, was in the area. Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc also joined the party, marking a rare occasion when they were all free at the same time. Talking to Howard Stern's Sirus XM Radio programme on Monday, Jennifer said that when they got together they did nothing but laugh. "We laughed so hard," she said, adding that their reunion took place at Courteney's house, where the star cooked them all dinner. "It was very civilized but we laughed a lot," she added.

While Jennifer praised Friends for helping to carve her successful Hollywood career, and admitted that they all miss the show, the star is adamant that there won't be a reunion show – much to the disappointment of fans. "I really think there is an idea if there is a reboot of the show, it won't be even close to as good as what it was," she said. "So why do it? It would ruin it."

Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman also has the same feelings about a Friends reboot as the stars of the show, telling Rolling Stone last month: "The show is about a time in your life when your friends are your family. It’s not that time anymore. All we’d be doing is putting those six actors back together, but the heart of the show would be gone… I don’t know what good it does us. The show is doing just fine, people love it. It could only disappoint."

