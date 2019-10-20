Strictly star Katya Jones apologises to fan after making her cry The Strictly pro – who is partnered with Mike Bushell - has many loyal fans

Strictly star Katya Jones is the sweetest! The pro dancer was overcome with emotion last Saturday after her dance partner Mike Bushell nailed their Quickstep routine – something they had both been worried about ahead of the live show. After Katya started to cry at the end of their dance, many of her fans became emotional too. Ahead of Saturday night's show, Katya had posted a photo of herself and Mike getting ready to dance, and one of her followers wrote in the comments section: "Please don't cry tonight Katya, you ruined my makeup last week. Good luck tonight." The pro dancer responded to the fan apologising for making her cry too, writing: "Sorry! I won't I promise!"

Katya Jones apologised to her fan after she told her she made her cry when she got emotional on last week's show

Katya and Mike performed the Samba on Saturday night to Jump On It by The Sugarhill Gang. Their dance got a mixed reaction from the judges, with Shirley Ballas telling them that it was a good crowd pleaser, but that it lacked with its technical ability, while Motsi Mabuse said it was entertaining, although thought Mike had done everything her own dance teacher had told her not to do. They received a total of 21 points from the judges, with Craig Revel-Horwood giving them just three points.

Katya and Mike are proud of their Strictly journey

The pair have been having a lot of fun throughout the competition and have been entertaining fans with their eccentric dance moves. At the beginning of the month, they hit headlines after Katya fell over during their live dance, and was forced to deny that she was drunk after she pretended to fall over again. Appearing on Loose Women after the incident, Katya opened up about the night, telling the panel: "In the dance hall, it's such a normal thing [to fall over]," she explained. "I just wanted him to carry on – that's all I cared about." Shown a clip of her falling over for a second time, in front of Claudia Winkleman, the dancer confirmed she had done that on purpose for comic effect, adding: "See, that's how good my acting skills are!"

Katya was overcome with emotion when Mike danced his best yet last week

Mike has been learning a lot from Katya and has been praising her teaching abilities throughout the competition. The BBC presenter has also lost an impressive amount of weight since his vigorous training sessions with Katya began. During an interview with Katya on Loose Women, Mike revealed that he had already lost a stone. "I like my food, my wine and my beer," he shared. "It just shows how good dancing is for you. Dancing is transforming. I'm standing up straight, I have a different posture - we are a nation of looking down at our mobile phones," he said.

