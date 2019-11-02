Neil Jones reveals when he started preparing for Blackpool – and it might surprise you The pro likes to be prepared!

He's still out of action due to his injury but and it's clear Neil Jones is ever the optimist. The professional dancer, who's competing alongside former footballer Alex Scott, has revealed how early he started planning for one of the biggest nights in the Strictly Come Dancing calendar: Blackpool.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Neil revealed that he's been thinking about the prospect of performing with Alex at the iconic Blackpool Tower ballroom since the very beginning. "From day one I already came with ideas for Blackpool." He continued: "I have to look ahead, I have to think about each of the dances, what we might be doing, music, things like that."

The 37-year-old revealed the reasons for thinking so far ahead, explaining: "You've got to because you've got to come in with ideas because it's such a big production [with] so many different people and different things." He continued: "So you've got to come in there from the beginning and keep letting them know that's what you want to do and hopefully you'll get it."

Neil Jones reveals he's been planning Blackpool since day one

While Neil has big ideas for the tower ballroom, Alex is erring more on the side of caution. The former England footballer told HELLO!: "I'm not [thinking about Blackpool]. I am taking each week as it comes because I've never danced before and it's all new to me, I don't think I can try and look too far ahead." She continued: "Every week I know that I have to try and bring my A-game for that dance or I could be the one going home."

Kevin Clifton stepped in to dance with Alex last week

After an emotional show last week with Neil's injury, Kevin Clifton stepped in to help Alex out. He will do so again for Saturday night's show and the couple are set to perform the American Smooth to Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's Ain't No Mountain High Enough. We can't wait to watch!

