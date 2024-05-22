This Morning's Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty's surprising bedroom arrangement revealed

Cat Deeley has opened up about the impact her job since joining This Morning has had on her marriage with husband Patrick Kielty.

During a chat with her co-host Ben Shephard this week, the pair were discussing whether separate bedrooms are the secret to a happy marriage.

© Getty Cat Deeley has opened up about her marriage to Patrick Kielty

The conversation stemmed from a discussion with TV personality Linda Lusardi and married couple Emma and Kevin, who sleep in different rooms, leaving Cat to divulge she and her husband sleep in different beds on certain nights of the week.

"It's one of those things that because of our schedule here [This Morning], from Monday to Thursday I sleep in the guest bedroom," she shared.

"And the rest of the time I'm back because otherwise I get up at 5am and I want to fall asleep earlier."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Cat Deeley shares rare candid video with young son

In agreement, Linda responded: "Well that's logistics, you've got an odd job that makes you get up early. You have to! But I do think if you can sleep together why not."

Cat, 47, and Patrick, 53, have been since September 2012, just four months after the pair went public with their romance. They are now parents to two sons, Milo, eight, and James, five.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Cat joined This Morning earlier this year

When Cat joined This Morning as a permanent host in February, she opened up about the juggle of raising two young sons while keeping up a successful career in TV.

Speaking to HELLO!, Cat admitted: "I drop the ball all the time. I'm exactly the same as everybody else. I do the juggle – the juggle is real, the struggle is real. "We're all just trying to make everything work. It's all a juggle; it's juggling the things that make you feel good."

Her boys were Cat's motivating factor in making the move from LA, where she lived for 14 years, back to London.

"We had always thought: 'Our boys have grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins they adore, and they adore them right back'. It's such a special moment in time and you don’t get those times back," she explained.