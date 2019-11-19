Johnny Vegas pays heartbreaking tribute to his mother Patricia after she passes away The comedian's mother died at the age of 82

Johnny Vegas has announced that his mother Patricia has died at the age of 82. Taking to his Twitter page on Tuesday to reveal the sad news, the 49-year-old comedian honoured his late mum - who he affectionately referred to as Ma Vegas – in the sweetest way. "With a kind of deep regret that I'm still incapable of processing, I have to confirm that Ma Vegas, Patricia, passed away last Sunday, peacefully in her sleep," he wrote. "To say she was a bit of a character would be too huge an underestimation. As a Mum I dare to argue I had the best x."

Patricia's passing comes two weeks after Johnny claimed his mother was turned away from an A&E department after she had to wait three hours for an ambulance. "Three-hour wait on an ambulance but A&E had to close its doors, full to capacity," the TV star tweeted on 2 November. "Why be angry at the incredible folk working under unbelievable stress? I remain grateful, my bitterness belongs to Boris Johnson (and) Conservatives at your neglect of our NHS and blatant drive to privatise."

Johnny's friends and fans were quick to send their condolences, with Shayne Ward writing: "Sending you Strength & love Johnny. Sorry for your loss xx." Aled Jones added: "Sending you all my love pal and here if you need anything xxxx." Joe McElderry remarked: "What a brilliant women she was! Lots of love and thoughts to you and your family xxxx." BBC weather reporter Kate Kinsella stated: "I'm so sorry to hear this. I remember a while ago you talking of her fondness for cardigans... this stuck in my head for some reason. She sounded like a wonderful mum x."

