Matt Lucas shares heartbreaking post following death of beloved dog   

Matt Lucas has taken to Instagram to announce the death of his beloved pet dog, Hob. Posting a snap of the beautiful golden Labrador on the social media app, he wrote: "On Friday my dog Hob died. Hob could bark for England. Now the house is silent. Hob was one of the greatest friends I’ve ever had. Thank you Hobby. I love you." Fans were quick to offer their sympathies, with one writing: "So sorry Matt, he was a real character," while another added: "So so sorry for your loss, our fur babies become one of the family and it always breaks our heart when they cross the rainbow bridge. Rest in peace Hob and play like a puppy in that great park in the sky."

A third person wrote: "I'm so sorry you lost your friend, dear Mr Lucas." Matt regularly shared snaps of Hob on Instagram. Posting a snap of the pooch back in August, he wrote: "This is my dog Hob. He is my best friend and I love him with all my heart." In another pic, he added: "I love this dog more than almost anyone I’ve ever known." The Little Britain star has kept himself busy following his dog's death, and paid a visit to a school putting on a production of Les Miserables on Monday. Sharing a photo of himself with the students, he wrote: "A great afternoon meeting the talented students of King Alfred School as they prepare for their upcoming production of Les Miserables."

The comedian also recently paid tribute to his ex-partner, Kevin McGee, who tragically passed away in 2009. Sharing a snap of him on Instagram, he wrote: "This is Kevin John McGee, who died ten years ago today. I loved him more than anyone I’ve ever met, and still do. He was so funny and silly and clever and kind and handsome and his smile made my heart soar. We were together for nearly six years and he made me the happiest man on the planet. In the end he lost his battle with addiction and depression. I guess some people don’t have the armour for this world. I think of him probably a hundred times a day, every day. In truth, I think of little else. I would give anything to see him again and maybe one day I will, but for now I will be grateful for the time we had together and the love we shared. It was like no other."

