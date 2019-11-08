Robbie Williams announces exciting Christmas plans The singer has filmed a concert called It's Not The Robbie Williams Christmas Show

Ahead of the festive season, musical legend Robbie Williams will be hitting the stage for a brand new ITV entertainment special, It's Not The Robbie Williams Christmas Show, it has been confirmed. The one-off gig, which was filmed earlier this month at the newly restored Alexandra Palace Theatre, is due to air on ITV in December. Sharing his delight, Robbie said in a statement: "I'm so excited to be working with ITV on this very special programme. I'll be bringing new songs from my Christmas album 'The Christmas Present' as well as the classic hits, to this beautiful and iconic venue."

The audience and viewers will be treated to a dazzling night of music and entertainment as Robbie performs a selection of his huge hits, plus some Christmas classics and originals. He will also be joined by a glittering array of celebrity guests for this very special and intimate one-off show. Executive Producer Jimmy Mulville said: "Robbie is without a doubt one of the greatest entertainers of the age. To watch him connect with his audience is a sheer pleasure and so it's a privilege for us all at Hat Trick and Livewire Pictures to be working with him on this ITV special."

GALLERY: Inside Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's three amazing homes

Last month, Robbie confirmed that he will be releasing his first ever Christmas album. The 45-year-old announced the news at an intimate gathering at iconic Soho music venue, The Court – much to the delight of his fans! He has collaborated with some surprising artists on the album, including his dad, Pete, and boxer Tyson Fury.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE

Speaking to Scott Mills about how the track with Tyson – called Bad Sharon – came about, Robbie explained: "That makes sense in some sort of universe. So I got my residency in Vegas and while I was out there, Tyson was fighting and he invited me to his dressing room before the – is it called a dressing room when you fight? I dunno – and he invited me to that before the fight. I was in there and just in that moment I was like 'I've seen you sing after bouts' and I asked him and he said yes."

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing's Graziano Di Prima officially begins wedding countdown

Robbie continued: "And the song itself, Bad Sharon, is basically a very boozy, office party somewhere in the Midlands and it made sense for Tyson, in that moment in my head, and to be fair he smashed it." Other artists Robbie has collaborated with on the album, called The Christmas Present, include Rod Stewart and Bryan Adams, who he said were "people that I know and people that I like".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.