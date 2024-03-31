Michael Douglas looks unrecognizable for adorable Easter celebrations in unearthed photo with late father

Michael Douglas had a Hollywood upbringing. The eldest son of actors Kirk Douglas and Diane Dill, he and his younger brother, Joel, were well-acquainted with the film industry from a young age.

© Getty Kirk Douglas pictured with his sons Michael and Joel in March 1953

In an unearthed photo from 1953, an eight-year-old Michael looks simply adorable as he cuddles up to his father during the Easter holidays. At the time, Kirk had been making a movie in Paris. Pictured with his sons at Orly Airport on March 25, the trio had enjoyed a heartwarming family reunion.

By this point, Kirk and Diana had divorced and established a routine as co-parents.

© Getty Michael shared a close bond with both of his parents

As Michael recalls, he had a good relationship with both his mom and dad, who each went on to remarry.

© Getty The actor "adored" his mother Diana

"I adored my mother, whom we lost last year at the age of 92," he told The Guardian in 2016. "She struggled as a single mum, working in soap operas and on and off Broadway. Then she made a wonderful choice in her next husband, a lovely man, another actor, called Bill Darrid. They married when I was 12.

"Bill was an extraordinary guy, the most important male influence through my teenage years. To his credit, Kirk always referred to him as my surrogate father. Step-parents often get a bad press. But it isn't always true."

As for his father, Michael has cited Kirk as a major "inspiration". Following his father's passing in 2020, the actor released a lengthy statement, conveying the true depth of their bond.

© Getty Images Michael had great admiration for his father

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," he began.

To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to."

© Getty Michael with his wife Catherine and father Kirk in 2011

"But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband," he added.

"Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad - I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son."