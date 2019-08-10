Fern Britton shares rare photo of lookalike daughter on her 18th birthday Happy birthday Winnie!

Fern Britton has shared a rare photo of her youngest daughter Winnie to celebrate her 18th birthday on Saturday. The former This Morning presenter, who shares Winnie with her husband, celebrity chef Phil Vickery, took to Twitter to wish her daughter the happiest of birthdays, whilst also sharing a gorgeous photo of Winnie sat inside what appears to be a boat. Captioning the snap, Fern said: "18 years ago today @philvickerytv and I met this gorgeous girl for the first time," followed by an emoji of a cake with candles and three red hearts. Phil also commented on the snap, writing: "Top top top girl."

Happy birthday, Winnie!

Earlier this month, Fern gave a candid account of her marriage to Phil ahead of their 20th wedding anniversary next year. Speaking to Good Housekeeping, the 62-year-old had nothing but nice things to say about her "best friend". She shared: "He is an incredible man and he does make me laugh a lot. He has always been my best friend and he always says I'm his best friend, too, which is amazing."

However, due to her work commitment with the Calendar Girls, it has meant Fern and Phil haven't been able to spend much time together in the past year. "We haven't seen much of each other in the past year, as I have been on tour with Calendar Girls and he has been filming, but our solid base is absolutely there," she explained.

Fern and Phil will be married 20 years next year

In the interview, the mum-of-four – who shares twin sons Jack and Harry, 25, and daughter Grace, 22, with her first husband Clive Jones – went on to confess how happy she is embracing the kind of life she had before having children. "I talk to a lot of my friends who are in their 50s and early 60s, and we’re all feeling the same. The children are getting sorted and we can stop being quite so responsible as adults," she revealed, adding: "We have to be responsible to an extent, but we can go back to who we were at the beginning before we did all the responsible things we needed to do. It’s re-powering. We're re-powering."

