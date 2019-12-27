You won't believe how much Liz Hurley looks like her son in this festive photo Budding model Damian is 17 years old

Liz Hurley has been enjoying the company of her son Damian over the festive period, and her 17-year-old son floored fans on Christmas day when he shared a photo of himself and his mother, proving that they are practically identical. In the snap, shared on Instagram, Damian and his 54-year-old mum could be seen bundled up in winter clothing as they looked into the camera, and Damian proved he was a fan of the festive season by adding tinsel and a pair of reindeer antlers to his black beanie. But it was the shocking likeness between son and mother that got fans talking.

Model Damian sweetly captioned the snap: "Happy Christmas!" and fans were quick to take to the comment section and point out the striking similarities between the two. One wrote: "Peas in a pod!" while another added: "You look like sisters!" Many famous faces left festive comments beneath the photo, too. Trinny Woodall gushed: "Wishing you both a Merry Christmas!" While Brittany Ishibashi added: "Happy Christmas you beauties!"

Liz and her son look so alike

This isn't the first time that fans of Liz and her son have been left speechless by their practically identical looks. In August, the teenager, draped in a white backless dress, took to Instagram to give his followers a glimpse of his chic summer getup. The striking image appeared in his stories, and in it, he looked over his shoulder candidly towards the camera – harking back to some of his mother's standout modelling poses.

The pair are very close

Back in July, the young starlet also featured in Pat McGrath's new makeup campaign, even posting images of his work with the makeup guru to Instagram. Suffice to say, his followers were floored not just by his newly coiffed hair, but also his striking resemblance to mum Liz. Fans flocked to the comment section of his photograph to proclaim "Gorgeous just like your mom!" and "Model of the year here we come!"

