Strictly star Janette Manrara has spent the most romantic Christmas in Slovenia with her husband Aljaz Skorjanec - and as she relaxed on the balcony of their holiday home on Boxing Day, the Strictly dancer gave fans an insight into some really exciting news for 2020.

Aljaz and Janette's love story

Doing a 'Talks With Janette' session on her Instagram Stories, the 36-year-old dancer revealed she'd had a wonderful Christmas but had been missing her own family (last year they spent Christmas in Miami with her Cuban family). "I've been with my little Zala who I'm absolutely in love with," she said, talking about Aljaz's little niece who the couple dote on. "But I'm missing my family a lot - that's the only catch about Christmas in Slovenia, but they know I have them in my heart," she admitted.

The couple love performing on Strictly

But while fans are desperate for Janette and Aljaz to start a family of their own, it seems that for next year at least, work is still at the forefront of Janette's mind. "I've got a very very big 2020 coming up, lots of exciting things to announce," she continued. "I'm 36 guys and I'm still dancing with all my heart and soul. I'm going to dance a lot next year - I've got so many other things I want to do with dancing and with my life in general, but I think 2020 is going to be year for me when I get to go for gold with my dancing - I love it so much, it's what's made my life, my career. I love performing and being on stage.

"With Remembering the Oscars, doing the Strictly Live tour with Kelvin and something else that's brewing, I'm going to be doing a lot of it next year. I'm also working on my singing a lot - I used to do musical theatre as a kid."

The couple are enjoying Christmas in Slovenia

This time last year, Janette revealed to HELLO! that she babies were on their mind. "It’s never going to be the perfect time to have a baby but we do talk about it a lot and we are very much looking forward to becoming a mum and dad,” explained Janette. “It’s definitely going to happen – when, we don’t know. We’ll see. We’re kind of taking it slowly.

The couple at Christmas last year

“A dancer’s career can be quite short, especially when you reach a certain level, and work is going so good for us at the moment so that’s the priority,” she said. “We adore working on Strictly. It’s the best job in the world and the opportunities we’re given when we’re not on the show are incredible. As with everything in life, you have it one minute and it’s gone the next so we have to grab it while we’ve got it.”

