Elizabeth Hurley's Kill Bill outfit and hair transformation has EVERYONE talking this Halloween The 54-year-old actress shocked with blonde hair transformation this Halloween

The Halloween celebrations have officially begun and there's nothing we love more than watching the celebrity Halloween costumes roll in - especially when they look as good as Elizabeth Hurley! Looking unrecognisable in a cropped blonde wig with highlighted bangs, the 54-year-old actress channelled Uma Thurman's character on Kill Bill with The Bride's iconic Samari sword and yellow jumpsuit showcasing her incredible figure.

MORE: Liz Hurley's son Damian just paid tribute to his mum's iconic dress

Liz went full Halloween glam with a thick eyeliner flick as well as black kohl on her lower lash line, a smoky eye and lashings of mascara whilst keeping her lips a neutral glossy pink. Posting to her Instagram, the Runaways actress struck the classic Kill Bill pose with her sword in hand whilst partying the night away at a Halloween bash. The actress definitely appeared to be in the party mood as she captioned her post with six pumpkin emojis.

Liz seems to topping the best-dressed list early this Halloween as her post has almost already hit 80,000 likes with fans swooning over her outfit in the comments. One follower simply wrote "Knockout" whilst another commented on how hot the actress looked with a bunch of fire emojis.

It's an exciting time for Elizabeth, she'll soon be making her starring role on the hit Hulu series, Runaways. Mark your calendar for 13 December, when we'll see Elizabeth play evil sorceress Morgan Le Fey. She'll be equipped with large dark angel wings, a witch-like black jumpsuit and of course, Morgan Le Frey's signature skull necklace. In the orginal Marvel comics, Morgan wears a signature green ensemble which we're patiently awaiting to see if Liz will adorn - more Halloween inspo? Yes, please!

OTHER: Inside Elizabeth Hurley's incredible £650-a-night Indian holiday resort