Ayda Williams took to Instagram on Saturday to share a rare photo of Teddy, her oldest daughter with singer Robbie Williams. In the snap, the Loose Women star's seven-year-old daughter could be seen covering her face. The little'un was decked out in festive gear – including a beanie hat complete with fluffy pom pom and big black puffer jacket – to protect from the cold. Mum Ayda added the cheeky caption: "No paps please. #Teddytime," presumably playing on the fact that she and husband Robbie are often followed around by paparazzi due to their fame.

The mother-of-three shares Teddy – real name Theodora – and Charlton, five, and Colette, one, with Robbie.

Ayda shared the sweet photo on Instagram

The Williams family certainly had a fabulous festive season, and their beautiful dining room set up for the big day was out of this world. On Monday, the doting mum hosted a gingerbread house decorating competition for their children and friends ahead of Christmas day, and Ayda transformed their dining room into a winter wonderland for the occasion.

Ayda and Robbie's festive spread was impressive

The huge room in their London home has two long wooden dining tables, including one with benches covered with fluffy grey throws where the children could sit to decorate their gingerbread houses. Ayda had lined the table with bowls of chocolate sprinkles and M&M's, with a pretty Christmas display featuring a garland and a miniature festive scene at the centre.

A second dining table in the background – which is is likely where the grownups ate – featured a striking pendant light installation hanging overhead. Robbie and Ayda also hung a selection of colourful portraits on the wall behind the table, while a beautiful garland was strung over the fireplace in the corner. We're hoping for an invite next year...

