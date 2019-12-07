December marks the start of Elf on the Shelf season as well as the return of everyone's favourite celebs-in-the-jungle TV show, and Ayda Williams combined the two to brilliant effect on Saturday. She posted a photo to Instagram which showed two elves dressed like contestants in I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, in red trousers and khaki jackets with sunhats on top of their Santa hats. They were sitting on a tiny hammock and surrounded by leaves, logs, and a fake fire while a photo background of a jungle featured tiny smiling cut outs of the show's hosts, Ant and Dec.

Ayda and Robbie share two daughters and a son

The mum-of-three captioned the imaginative creation: "I’m an elf get me out of here!" and even made the image into a short video, adding music from the show for extra authenticity. As well as tagging I'm a Celebrity and Ant and Dec's Instagram accounts, she added the hashtags: "#ImACeleb," "#ChristmasCountdown," "#Elfontheshelf," and: "#DottyandDannydoChristmas." Last year, the Loose Women panellist shared a photo of four elves and one toy snowman on a miniature version of that show's set, which had the logo "Loose Elves."

Ayda's followers were quick to praise her craft and creativity skills, commenting: "That’s brilliant... a little Ant & Dec... you're such a busy lady, where do you find the time to make these .. well done you," "This is genius," and: "Haha, this is excellent." The 40-year-old recently shared a video showing her impressive Thanksgiving table and is clearly embracing the holiday season, making Christmas as special as possible for her three children.

Ayda's imaginative display impressed her fans on Instagram

She and her singer husband Robbie share daughters Teddy, seven, and Coco, one, as well as five-year-old son Charlie. In an appearance on Loose Women earlier this year, Ayda revealed that the couple would like another baby, saying: "We would like to. You never know what's going to happen in the world, will it work, will it not work? But I would like to have one more."

