Kourtney Kardashian confirms she's stepping down from Keeping Up with the Kardashians Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian also confirmed the news

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that she will be taking a step back from Keeping Up with the Kardashians to spend more time with her kids. The 40-year-old reality star shared the news during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, which was being filmed for the hit show. The lifestyle guru explained: "I just decided to spend more time as a mum and put more of my energy there. But I’m not saying goodbye. But I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed. Currently, in this room."

WATCH: HELLO! talks Royal Wedding Fever with Kim Kardashian's makeup artist Mario

Sister Khloe, 35, also confirmed the news, adding: "We definitely love Kourtney and we will miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do, but people come, people go all the time in this family. We feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, she’ll be back. They all come back."

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian heartbroken as son Mason says he doesn't love her

Kourtney is very close to her three children

It's long been rumoured that Kourtney, who shares three children with Scott Disick, would be taking a break from filming in order to spend more time with her children. In season 17 of the reality show, which is currently airing, Kourtney flippantly remarked that it wouldn't be a big deal if she quit the show. When asked by sister Khloe: "You would be happy if the show ended?" Kourtney replied: "Yeah! Who cares!"

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian reveals emotional lesson her children are learning

In April, Kourtney launched Poosh, a lifestyle blog inspired by the fact that the star thought there was "something missing in the healthy lifestyle space". Named after her seven-year-old daughter, Penelope, Poosh shares advice on everything from healthy after school snacks for kids to the best jeans to accentuate your waist. It's safe to say, then, that between running Poosh and spending time with her family, Kourtney will have plenty to keep herself busy.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.