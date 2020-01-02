Kourtney Kardashian's oldest son Mason recently turned ten – and he's looking more grown up than ever! On New Year's Eve, the little boy's dad, Scott Disick, shared a sweet picture of the pair of them on his Instagram account as they celebrated the last few hours of 2019. In the photo, Mason looked identical to his famous father, wearing a camouflage jacket and Happy New Year cowboy hat. In the caption, Scott wrote: "Happy New Year from me and my best friend." The doting dad also posted a picture on Instagram Stories of himself with daughter Penelope, seven, as he kissed her on New Year's Day. "Best first kiss of the year," he wrote.

Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason posed with dad Scott Disick on NYE

Mason and Penelope's younger brother Reign, five, looked to have stayed with his mum for New Year's Eve. The Poosh founder shared a picture of the pair embracing, having just gone for an evening swim. "Happy right where we're meant to be," she wrote in the caption. While Kourtney and Scott are no longer together, the pair have remained on good terms. Scott was invited to the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party which was held at Kourtney's house this year, as was his girlfriend, Sofia Richie. Kourtney has even gone on holiday with Scott and Sofia, so that her children can spend time with both of their parents.

Scott also shared a sweet photo with his daughter Penelope

On Christmas Day, Scott spent time with Kourtney and his children, and shared a photo of Penelope with the new puppy that her mum had bought the family. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also posted a number of sweet photos of her children with their new four-legged friend, but was forced to defend the pictures after some fans accused her of getting rid of their other dog, Honey. The doting mum hit back, revealing that Honey was still very much part of the family. "Of course we still have Honey, our baby Pom Pom," she wrote. "Wow, so much negativity. We still have Honey, but thanks for all your assumptions. I'll assume Santa wasn't good to you, hence your vibes."

And while both Kourtney and Scott are in the public eye, the doting parents don't have any aspirations for their children to follow in their footsteps when they are older. During a recent appearance on The Real Daytime, she said of them starting their own reality TV show: "If they want to do it, I think it's whatever their dreams are. I definitely would never push them to do it and it's not something that I'm hoping they're going to do."

