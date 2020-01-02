Friends star Lisa Kudrow is renowned for her long, blonde hair, but on New Year's Day, the actress looked unrecognisable with vibrant pink hair and glasses as she wished her followers a Happy New Year. The star took to Instagram to post the photo of herself, which had been taken in her living room, and fans were quick to comment on her appearance. Many were confused as to whether Lisa had really dyed her hair pink. One wrote: "Is this real?" while another wrote: "Lisa, you can pull anything off." However, other followers were aware that it was simply a wig, with one joking: "This is the year to WIG out." "You're hilarious" another one added.

Lisa Kudrow looked unrecognisable with a pink wig on New Year's Day

Lisa has had a lovely time over the festive season, and even met up with her Friends co-star, Courteney Cox, just before Christmas. The pair were pictured on the Phoebe Buffay star's Instagram account, and Courteney had hilariously painted a picture of an egg on her forehead for their evening out. "Again Court?? Opps," Lisa wrote in the caption. The Friends cast have remained close following the series finale in 2004. Lisa and Courteney are often pictured together, along with Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green in the hit sitcom.

Lisa regularly meets up with her Friends co-stars

And while Friends will always have a special place in Lisa's heart, the actress admitted last year that she has never watched the show's reruns. Talking to Entertainment Tonight, she revealed: "I don’t know the last time [I watched the show]. I don't watch it if it's on. I might not like myself, so I'd rather not risk that." The star also added that the show's very first episode was the most memorable for her. "I think it's 25 years — like, to right now — since we finished the pilot and got picked up or something. Just how thrilling that was. We were like little puppy dogs, just climbing all over each other and playing and playing games and wanting to be together all the time. It was fun."

Lisa also spoke about her audition and how she came to get the part as Phoebe while talking on Saturday Night Live in 2019. "At the audition, I was the only one who could cope with the audition process and that’s how I got it, I think. So I had to work hard at being Phoebe, you know," she said.

While there are no plans of a Friends reunion – despite protest from fans – the six main cast members all met up in October for dinner at Courteney's house in Malibu. Jennifer opened up about their evening together while talking on Howard Stern's Sirus XM Radio programme, and said that during the night they did nothing but laugh. "We laughed so hard," she said. "It was very civilized but we laughed a lot."

