Nick Gordon, ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died after being rushed to hospital on New Year's Eve The 30-year-old was rushed to hospital on NYE

Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-boyfriend, Nick Gordon, has died from a suspected overdose, The Daily Mail revealed on Thursday. The 30-year-old was rushed to hospital during New Year's Eve celebrations after suffering a series of heart attacks in Florida and his loved ones have since been informed of his death.

Speaking to CNN, Nick's attorney, Joe Habachy, confirmed his client's death, saying: "My heart is heavy today after learning that my long-time client Nick Gordon died ... while I cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it's been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first-hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential."

Nick and Bobbi were both raised by Whitney Houston

Taking to Facebook, Nick's brother Junior Walker wrote: "God why did I have to lose my brother on New Year. All I can do is cry. I love you so much big brother, I hope you heard me talking to you at your bedside. You are with me and I can feel it. I love you, I love you, I love you. Watch over me and your nieces."

MORE: Bobbi Kristina Brown: Loved ones gather for candlelight vigil

Nick and Bobbi started dating after Whitney's tragic death

MORE: Cissy Houston visits granddaughter Bobbi Kristina Brown as arrest warrant is recalled

Megastar Whitney Houston took Nick in when he was just 12, and raised the youngster alongside her daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown. The pair became romantically involved after Whitney's death in 2012.

In 2015, Bobbi was found unconscious in a bathtub. She remained in a coma until her passing six months later. An autopsy revealed that intoxication and immersion in water were the cause of brain damage and pneumonia that lead to Bobbi's tragic death.

Nick did not face any criminal charges, however, was found legally responsible for his girlfriend's death in a civil case, and in 2016 was ordered to pay $36million to Bobbi's estate.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.