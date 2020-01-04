Former Celebrity Big Brother star Derek Acorah has died at the age of 69 The television personality was best known for his work on Most Haunted

Derek Acorah has died at the age of 69. His wife Gwen Acorah made the announcement on Saturday on Facebook, revealing the Celebrity Big Brother star had passed away following a brief illness. Gwen wrote: "Farewell my love! I will miss you forever! I'm devastated to announce that my beloved husband Derek has passed away after a very brief illness. Thank you so much to everybody who has supported me - I can never thank you enough."

She added that her late husband had been heckled while in hospital, continuing: "To the vile couple who hounded him for responses to their ridiculous campaign whilst he was in Intensive Care in a coma, I hope you have the decency to hang your heads in shame. I have things to deal with now but I won't forget nor will I forgive what you have done!"

Just days earlier Derek himself took to Facebook to share with fans that he and his wife had been suffering from the flu over the festive period, writing: "Good morning everybody and I hope you've all had a spectacular celebration bringing in the new year and the new decade. I spent the time quietly at home with Gwen as we've both had the awful flu bug which has brought us down so low, hence the reason for my lack of live presence on Facebook."

The star continued: "I hope to be back within the next couple of days when I will be giving messages from [the] spirit for the New Year. Have a wonderful day everybody and much love to you all!"

Derek was a celebrated medium, and rose to fame on TV's Most Haunted. In 2017, he appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and was popular with viewers, finishing in fourth place.

