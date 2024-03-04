Big Brother host Will Best's life away from the cameras: From longtime girlfriend to friendship with Maya Jama

Will Best is back on our screens in a brand new series of Celebrity Big Brother on Monday night, when he and AJ Odudu will introduce viewers to a new batch of famous faces heading into the Big Brother house.

While Will has become a familiar face across the nation thanks to his role on the reality show, how much do you know about his life away from the cameras?

WATCH: Do you remember this iconic Celebrity Big Brother moment?

Will Best's TV career

Will, 39, began his broadcasting career back in 2010 as the co-host of VIVA's comedy music chat show Suck My Pop alongside Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh.

He went on to join T4, hosting the annual one-day music event, T4 on the Beach, before landing presenting gigs on 4Music's The Crush and the E4 dating show, Love Shaft.

© Ray Burmiston/ITV Will hosts Big Brother with AJ Odudu

After this, he presented the BBC Three documentary, Is This Rape? Sex on Trial, a well-received programme that saw a group of teens watch a drama and determine whether a sexual encounter was consensual or not.

Viewers may also recognise him as the host of ITV's Dance Dance Dance, which he fronted alongside Alesha Dixon in 2017.

© iamwillbest/Instagram Will has been on our screens since 2010

In April last year, it was announced that Will and AJ Odudu would be the new hosts of ITV's revival of Big Brother.

At the time, Will said: "I grew up with Big Brother so getting a chance to host it with my mate AJ is a dream come true. I can't wait to tell some housemates not to swear."

Will Best's home life with longtime girlfriend

For over a decade, Will has been in a relationship with Tobi Rose.

While the couple tend to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, Will marked 12 years since they first met in a sweet post from March last year. Gushing over his other half, the presenter penned: "12 years ago today I met this truly one in a 7.88 billion human being. She was even my first ever insta post. And if you scroll right you'll see that, as well as being the love of my life, she’s also frighteningly true to her word."

© @iamwillbest/Instagram Will Best has been with his girlfriend Tobi for over a decade

The couple live in London with their adorable Tibetan Terrier, Sandwich.

While the pair don't have any children of their own, they often spend time with their little nephew Leo, who was born in 2016. Sharing a snap of Will holding Leo, the TV star wrote in the caption: "Little Leo - turning heads since 2016," before adding the hashtags: "#unclewilbo #unclesofinstagram."

© @iamwillbest/Instagram The couple share a Tibetan Terrier

Will Best's celebrity pals

Will has been friends with his Big Brother co-host AJ Odudu and Love Island star Maya Jama for years, with all three presenters having worked together in the past. Both Maya and AJ first appeared on Will's Instagram page way back in 2016.

Taking to social media in September 2022, the presenter posted a snap of the trio. "Pic from a few years ago DJ'ing at The Ivy with @ajodudu and @mayajama - just before my career absolutely took off, and theirs sadly stalled," he joked. "Keep plugging away tho guys! With enough hard work and determination you could catch me one day!"

© @iamwillbest/Instagram Will is good pals with AJ Odudu and Maya Jama

When Will and AJ were announced as the new Big Brother hosts back in April last year, Maya took to her Instagram Stories to share her delight. "YES YES YES @ajadudu @iamwillbest Iconic and necessary. 4Music to here," she penned.

Will Best's other ventures away from TV

Viewers may be surprised to know that Will is an entrepreneur as well as a presenter.

Back in 2017, Will and his friend Henry Farnham set up a drinks company, Bloody Drinks, which specialises in canned Bloody Mary cocktails and is stocked in Waitrose, Sainsburys, and Selfridges.

© @iamwillbest/Instagram Will owns a drinks company with his friend and business partner Henry Farnham

Will shared an update on his business back in January, revealing that the company had broken ground on its new Bloody HQ and that a new product, Virgin Mary, was ready for launch.

Celebrity Big Brother begins on Monday 4 March on ITV.