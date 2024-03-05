Inside Lauren Simon's love life: From public divorce to First Dates stint

Reality star Lauren Simon is just one of 12 famous faces who have entered the iconic Celebrity Big Brother house for a brand new series of the ITV show. The reality star made her name as an original cast member of ITVBe's The Real Housewives of Cheshire, giving viewers a glimpse inside her glamorous home life in Cheshire.

While Lauren's life has been well documented on the show over the last few years, how much do you know about her previous relationships and dating history? Keep reading for all we know...

Lauren Simon's early career and rise to fame

Way before she made her name as a Cheshire housewife, Lauren, who hails from Manchester, began her career in public relations. From there, she went on to work in marketing for nightclubs and VIP events before eventually gracing our screens in the ITVBe show.

Lauren, 51, was cast in the reality programme back in 2014, joining the likes of Ampika Pickston, Dawn Ward, Lauren Simon and Leanne Brown.

© @lauren_simon_835/Instagram Lauren Simon is a reality TV star

Lauren's marriage and divorce

For 13 years, Lauren was married to property tycoon Paul Simon. The couple tied the knot in 2003 and welcomed two daughters together, Gigi and Kika.

In 2018, three years after Lauren made her debut on The Real Housewives of Cheshire, the couple separated and the TV star was subsequently absent from the ninth and tenth seasons of the show. Lauren returned to the programme in 2020 and has made regular appearances since then.

© @lauren_simon_835/Instagram Lauren with her ex-husband Paul in 2015

In the divorce, Lauren was handed a lump sum of £3 million by her husband, who later claimed that the payout was "discriminatory" against him and won an appeal against the order.

In 2021, both parties agreed to a consent order to end their divorce battle.

The legal battles didn't end there, however, as litigation funder Level accused the former couple of entering a "collusive agreement" to avoid paying a £1 million bill Lauren owed.

© @lauren_simon_835/Instagram Lauren pictured with her daughter Gigi

Paul and Lauren were called back to court in 2022 but in September 2023, the situation appeared to be ongoing.

Lauren's stint on First Dates

Celebrity Big Brother isn't the only reality show Lauren has appeared on this year. The mum-of-two appeared on the latest series of Channel 4's First Dates, which saw the TV star sit down for dinner with a man named Chiles.

Things got off to a slightly awkward start, however, when Lauren assumed that Chiles recognised her from her TV career.

© @lauren_simon_835/Instagram Lauren has been very open about her love life

When her date asked about her job, Lauren replied: "I think you know what I do...'

A confused Chiles asked: "No I don't, why would I have guessed? There is a story there right, I am very intrigued now by what you do…"

Later on in the evening, Lauren told him: "I work in the television on the Real Housewives of Cheshire which is highly-publicised in Manchester so I would have assumed you would have known!"

Lauren's love life post-divorce

In an episode of The Real Housewives of Cheshire that aired in January, Lauren opened up about her love life and her flings with famous men.

"A couple of guys I have slept with who are famous are a lot younger than me and they were amazing in bed'," she said. "They were 20 years younger. We had a real connection, but they were so much younger that we were never going to continue. It was just fun.

© Rachel Joseph Lauren is known for starring on The Real Housewives of Cheshire

"I have had a few one-night stands with celebrities, but I have never been on a journey or a relationship with any. I'm not interested."