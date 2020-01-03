Joe Swash surprises fans with glam makeover for Dancing on Ice The star will soon appear on the ITV show

Joe Swash has undergone a serious makeover! The I'm a Celebrity star was seen on partner Stacey Solomon's Instagram on Friday evening with new eyebrows, an eyelash perm and a spray tan to top it all off! Joe's glow up is all thanks to his upcoming role on Dancing on Ice, with Stacey explaining that they "wouldn't let him leave" until he'd been made up.

Taking to social media, Stacey shared a video of Joe fluttering his eyelashes. Although he was dressed casually in a black cap worn backward and a grey hoody, his glamourous new face was anything but laid back. Stacey added the caption: "Honestly I can't believe it… they wouldn't let him leave tonight until everyone had a spray tan, HD brows and an eyelash perm. It's a hard life @realjoeswashy. Meanwhile, I haven’t had time to pluck my eyebrows since 1999."

Stacey shared the photo on Instagram

But Dancing on Ice preparation hasn't all been fun and games for Joe. In December, the star suffered a nasty accident during training for the ITV show. The TV star, who is partnered with professional figure skater Alexandra Schauman, reportedly fell and hit his head while rehearsing in the rink. Associate Creative Director Dan Whiston told The Sun: “Joe fell and hit his head in rehearsals, it's horrible when it happens but it does sometimes.”

Joe will soon appear on Dancing on Ice

It seems Joe is not the only one to have suffered a fall while training for the show, which airs next year. Dan added: “There are cuts bruises, knocks and scrapes. They've all had their fair share, there's nobody that's had one bigger or worse than the others. They've all had that.”

Next year’s Dancing On Ice contestants, which include Caprice Bourret, Maura Higgins and Kevin Kilbane, begun practising for the show weeks ago, and we can’t wait to see them all take to the ice for the first time on Sunday.

