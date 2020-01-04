Neil Jones reveals he is excited to be reunited with Alex Scott for Strictly Come Dancing live tour The Strictly star recently returned from Colombia

Neil Jones took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that he is excited about being reunited with footballer Alex Scott for the upcoming Strictly Come Dancing live tour. The redhead shared a GIF of the pair dancing in a photography studio and tagged Alex in his post. The star also added a sticker that said: "Let's go," and the hashtag #TeamRed.

The pair became close friends during their time together on Strictly, and often treated fans to behind the scenes glimpses of their rehearsals. However, Neil and Alex were plagued by romance rumours throughout their time on the show. Both have shut down rumours that there is anything romantic going on between them.

Neil shared the snap on Instagram

Speaking about their relationship, Alex told HELLO!: "I'm single but it's not like I need to find someone. I like things to happen organically and if someone comes into my life and we get on, then great. It's not like I need to go searching for it."

Neil said: "There's nothing on our minds but the show – we don't have time to think about anything else. I'm single but I haven’t even thought about dating. Coming out of a long-term relationship I’m just focusing on Strictly." Neil split from his wife, fellow Strictly pro Katya, in August.

Neil, 37, is still close to 30-year-old Katya and the pair, who are Latin American world champions, run a dance school together in Hampshire. The former couple were together for 11 years and married for six before announcing their separation in August.

Speaking about his current relationship with Katya, Neil revealed: "We will always love each other, just in a different way as friends. This will never change what a great team we make and we are really proud of everything we have achieved together."

