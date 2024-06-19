Martin Lewis issues urgent plea as former colleague is reported missing

Martin Lewis has issued a desperate plea to fans after his former colleague, Anthony Hill, was reported missing. He was last seen on Monday 17 June.

Resharing an appeal released by Norfolk Police on Tuesday, the presenter wrote: "This is devastating. Please share. Anthony is a lovely man who used to work on the MoneySavingExpert deals team before leaving to pursue his valiant passion to get into teaching. I hope and pray he's OK. Please please spread the word."

Shortly after posting, Martin was inundated with messages of support. "Shared, hope and prayers he's found safe and sound," commented a follower. "Hope Anthony is found & home safe ASAP," added another.

Replying underneath his post, Martin then added: "Thank you everyone for sharing this. I'm afraid there's no news yet. All his friends and former colleagues are very concerned and just want news - but nothing like his wife (who the message came through to me from to help raise awareness) and daughters. So if you hear anything please inform the police and let's keep the profile of this up."

As the search for Anthony continues, Martin penned another update on Wednesday, urging his followers to keep an eye out for him.

"This is a new picture of Ant who is missing in Norwich. No news on him yet. His wife, daughters, parents of his little pupils, and all his former colleagues at MoneySavingExpert are very worried. Please keep an eye out and let the police know if you see him," said Martin.

According to Norfolk Police: "CCTV images show Anthony at the Co-op Store on Sprowston Road at 9.58am on Monday 17 June 2024. Officers believe he then walked towards Mousehold Heath via Gilman Road."

Martin created MoneySavingExpert in February 2003. The site provides information on top deals, best buys and tips while providing financial suggestions.