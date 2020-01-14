Gemma Atkinson has shared a message that she was sent by a follower on Monday that claimed she makes women "feel bad" about themselves. Gemma, who is a fitness advocate, often shares photos and videos of her trim post-baby body, and spends a significant amount of time working out in the home she shares with her six-month-old daughter Mia and partner Gorka Marquez.

One of Gemma's followers felt that the former Hollyoaks star promoted unrealistic body standards for new mums, as not everyone has the same resources that she does. In a message sent privately to Gemma, the follower explained: "Your post about getting your body back. Well done. You have succeeded in making every other woman who follows you feel bad about themselves. Some of us have no family to rely on so we can['t] go to the gym."

Gemma was sent the message on Instagram

She continued: "Some of us have mental health issues that prevent us from leaving the house to attend the gym, or even find the energy to do a home workout. But hey, go post a video of you looking amazing and swish your hair. I looked to you for support in losing baby weight. Now I will unfollow you because you have undermined all that you went on about before you had Mia."

Gemma also shared her response

New mum Gemma, however, was less than impressed with her fan's perspective, and claimed that it was an attempt to "dull" her "sparkle". She responded by saying: "Wow. As humans are we supposed to hide or play down any of our achievements, accomplishments or talents to make other people feel good? Am I missing something?"

Next, Gemma equated the criticism to jealously, writing: "All my life I've wanted to play piano. I can't. Does that entitle me to give John Legend [expletive] for posting a clip of him doing it? One thing I will always, always tell Mia, is to never let anyone dull your sparkle my darling."

