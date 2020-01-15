Cara Delevingne's sister Chloe has revealed that she almost died after giving birth to her two children, Atticus, five, and Juno, four. Chloe, who is 27-year-old Cara's older sister, developed sepsis, which is a life-threatening condition in which the immune system overreacts to an infection and as a result damages the body's tissues and organs.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Chloe, 34, who shares her children with property broker Ed Grant, revealed: "I developed postpartum sepsis. In the space of one day, you can go from being totally fine to very ill. I had to be separated from my babies. I suffered extreme delirium, and when I was lucid I was completely confused as to what was going on." She added: "I don't think I have ever experienced a day [since] of feeling 100 per cent."

Poppy, Cara and Chloe

Before falling pregnant, Chloe was training to be a midwife. The doting mum is incredibly close to her younger sisters, Cara and Poppy, 33, and their close bond was only strengthened by their mother's previous heroin addiction.

The Delevingne sisters are very close

Speaking about their kinship, actress Poppy, who shares a home with Cara in Los Angeles, has suggested that she took on a maternal role during Cara's childhood. She previously explained: "We have all learned that addiction and mental illnesses are illnesses and I think a lot of people overlook that it is a chemical imbalance; it's like cancer, a sickness and people need to see it as that.

"So when people ask me, 'Are you angry with your mum?' I'm like, 'No there is nothing to be angry about.' There were tricky times. I was 12 when it all started happening, which is the time you really need a mum - getting your period, wanting to know what sex is about. Cara was six years younger. She slept in my bed for years. She would literally twine her body around mine when I tried to sleep. To have each other was just so, so vital."

