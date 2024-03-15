Inside Cara Delevingne's $7 million 'experiential' home that was engulfed in flames

Cara Delevingne has been left "heartbroken" after her $7 million Studio City home went up in flames, leaving one person injured.

The model and actress, who is currently in London starring on the West End in Cabaret, took to Instagram to thank Los Angeles first responders, writing: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the firefighters and people that have shown up to help."

© Instagram Cara Delevingne posted a message sharing her heartbreak

She also shared a picture of her cats, writing: "My heart is broken today. I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye so cherish what you have." Cara later confirmed both cats had been saved.

The 6,650 square foot home went up in flames in the early hours of Friday March 15; TMZ reported that the fire began in a back room at the property and spread into the attic, causing the roof to collapse and the fire spread to the rest of the property. Video shows that the majority of the property has been destroyed.

© AD Cara Delevingne's living room

One person was treated for smoke inhalation; it is not clear who has been staying at the home. “Crews confirmed all occupants were out of the home, and then pulled back into defensive mode due to the long duration of heavy fire exposing the structural members,” the LAFD’s statement said.

Ninety-four firefighters were called on to tackle the blaze, and one firefighter was transported to hospital after falling from a ladder, the LAFD confirmed.

© AD Cara Delevingne's kitchen

Cara purchased the property, built in the 1940s, in 2019 for a reported $7 million. She worked to update it to her own whimsical style, and a 2021 Architectural Digest feature revealed the intricate details she had included: "Walls sheathed in a Gucci wallpaper of overscaled herons; a massive snake carpet in the billiards room and a climbing-leopard carpet on the stair to the upper-floor fun house; a flock of bird sculptures by Mexican artist Sergio Bustamante; and a king’s ransom in ferns, palms, topiaries, and other houseplants."

© AD Cara Delevingne's attic bunker

The attic was branded a "party bunker" and featured a mirrored ceiling, a tasseled swing, and a stripper pole. One room featured a ball pit, while there was also a costume room and a tented games room, that featured a poker table and a Wheel of Fortune from the Santa Monica pier.

© AD Cara Delevingne's poker room

© AD Cara Delevingne's ball pit

"I love games—charades, beer pong, poker, Cards Against Humanity, tug-of-war, whatever feels fun. When my friends come over, the house turns into an obstacle course. It’s like an indoor/outdoor playground by way of Alice in Wonderland," Cara said.

© AD Cara Delevingne's garden includes a pool, cabana and two trampolines built into the ground

"Every room has a different theme," she explained in a video tour. "But I feel like the theme of this is definitely Mad Hatter's tea party. But there's jungle theme, there's Beverly Hills hotel, there's an old English style in here, but also, obviously, very typically LA."