Sarah Jessica Parker reveals devastation over news that will affect her family The Sex and the City actress lives in New York with her husband and three children

Sarah Jessica Parker has opened up about her disappointment over the recent news that New York's subway chief, Andy Byford, would be resigning from the role, especially as he had made significant progress on the transport in the city – something the actress uses regularly with her three children to get around. Taking to Instagram, Sarah shared a news story concerning Andy's decision, and wrote: "Devastated. Undone. Despite the recent rumours, had talked myself out of believing this dark day would ever really visit NYC subway riders. Sob." Many of Sarah's followers were quick to share their views, with one writing: "Definitely saw an improvement with him, especially with delays. What a shame," while another added: "It's devastating news for all NYC."

Sarah Jessica Parker revealed her devastation over the New York subway update

The Carrie Bradshaw actress lives in New York with her husband Matthew Broderick and their three children, son James, 17, and ten-year-old twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha. Sarah adores living in the Big Apple, and previously revealed she would never leave, at least "not voluntarily" during an interview with Vogue in 2014. The star was taking part in the publication's 73 questions, and opened the doors to her West Village townhouse.

The Sex and the City actress is a regular on the subway with her family

The Here and Now actress recently opened up about how she keeps her children grounded, despite their parent being in the public eye. Appearing on Australia's KIIS FM, the star said: "Parents who aren't well known can have children who aren't grounded because of the example they set in their home." She went on to explain that since she grew up with not a lot of money, she vowed that after finding fame she would only give her family what they need, rather than what they want. Sarah said she tells her children: "I will do my best to make sure you always have what you need, but I want you pining towards something. I want you to work for something, to dream of it, to will it to happen."

Sarah with her twins at the New York Ballet

While Sarah normally keeps her family life out of the public, she opened up keeping her relationship alive with Matthew in an interview with People. The couple have been married for over 20 years, and she disclosed: "We love to go to the theatre, we love eating, we love being with our friends! It's those times that are few and far between because of our work and kids' schedules, but we're happy."

