Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sarah Jessica Parker, 59, dazzles in waist-defining look with killer heels
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover celebrity-style

Sarah Jessica Parker is angelic in waist-defining look with killer heels

The Sex and the City star looked better than ever at the Warner Bros event

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Sarah Jessica Parker looked next level when she spoke on stage during Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront event in New York City on Wednesday.

Sarah Jessica Parker looking sideways in white dress© Getty
Sarah Jessica Parker speaks onstage during Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2024

The And Just Like That… star, 59, looked serene in a bright white knitted gown with a figure-skimming cut. The garment featured a open collar neckline, three-quarter-length sleeves, and a flippy skirt.

Sarah Jessica Parker speaking on stage in front of And Just Like That... poster© Getty
Sarah Jessica Parker promoted And Just Like That...

Her spring-ready dress also featured faux pockets on the hips which were adorned with pearl embellishments. The Sex and the City actress styled the angelic white look with a pair of contrasting black satin heels with a pointed-toe and strappy detailing across the foot. 

Sarah Jessica Parker talking to Mindy Kaling© Getty
Sarah Jessica Parker rocked beachy waves

Accessorising the Hocus Pocus star's look was a simple black-strapped watch and an array of statement silver rings. Her stunning sandy locks were styed in loose waves which had mountains of body.

Shaquille O'Neal towering over Sarah Jessica Parker© Getty
Shaquille O'Neal towered over Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah was seen posing on the blue carpet alongside the likes of former basketball player Shaquille O'Neal and The Mindy Project star Mindy Kaling, as well as CNN anchor Kate Bolduan and talk show host Conan O'Brien.

Sarah Jessica Parker in white dress with Conan O'Brien© Getty
Sarah Jessica Parker looked angelic in white

Sarah's recent fashion highlight

Prior to her appearance at the Warner Bros event, the Here and Now actress was seen on the streets of New York while dressed as the iconic Carrie Bradshaw in And Just Like That…

Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of 'And Just Like That' in a sage green and pink outfit© Getty
Sarah Jessica Parker was seen on the set of 'And Just Like That' in a sage green and pink outfit

The leading lady was seen wearing a layered candy pink A-line mini skirt with a sage green shirt which featured an oversized pussy bow around the neck. In true Carrie style, the Plaza Suite star carried a statement rhinestone-encrusted bag and wore pistachio green patent heel

Sarah jessica parker in pink skirt and sage green blouse© Getty
It wouldn't be a Carrie Bradshaw look without a statement accessory

A Met Gala masterpiece

Prior to the glimpse at her Carrie-coded look, fans were treated to an incredible style moment courtesy of Ms Parker at the Met Gala. 

Sarah Jessica Parker attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024© Getty
Check out Sarah Jessica Parker avant-garde look

The All Roads Lead to Rome actress took to the red carpet alongside the executive producer of The Real Housewives franchise, Andy Cohen, wearing an incredible avant-garde dress made by Richard Quinn. 

Sarah Jessica Parker attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)© Getty
The 2024 Met Gala Celebrated 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion'

The garment featured a fitted bodice and incredible lampshade-esque skirt which was covered in crystal embellishments to coordinate with the glamour of her embellished nude heels and long string of pearls.

SJP's Met Gala accessories

It wouldn't be a SJP look if it wasn't over the top in the best way possible. The star rocked an enormous hat by Philip Treacy who has received the royal seal of approval time and time again. 

Sarah Jessica Parker's silver chandelier-like bag© Getty
Sarah Jessica Parker carried a chandelier-like bag

We also couldn't get enough of her cage-like metal bag and cascading wavy ponytail.

Sarah Jessica Parker's incredible embellished heels© Getty
Sarah Jessica Parker wore incredible embellished heels

DISCOVER: Sarah Jessica Parker talks lessons raising teen twin daughters, 14, during intimate NYC event 

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more