Sarah Jessica Parker is angelic in waist-defining look with killer heels

Sarah Jessica Parker looked next level when she spoke on stage during Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront event in New York City on Wednesday.
The And Just Like That… star, 59, looked serene in a bright white knitted gown with a figure-skimming cut. The garment featured a open collar neckline, three-quarter-length sleeves, and a flippy skirt.
Her spring-ready dress also featured faux pockets on the hips which were adorned with pearl embellishments. The Sex and the City actress styled the angelic white look with a pair of contrasting black satin heels with a pointed-toe and strappy detailing across the foot.
Accessorising the Hocus Pocus star's look was a simple black-strapped watch and an array of statement silver rings. Her stunning sandy locks were styed in loose waves which had mountains of body.
Sarah was seen posing on the blue carpet alongside the likes of former basketball player Shaquille O'Neal and The Mindy Project star Mindy Kaling, as well as CNN anchor Kate Bolduan and talk show host Conan O'Brien.
most read
Sarah's recent fashion highlight
Prior to her appearance at the Warner Bros event, the Here and Now actress was seen on the streets of New York while dressed as the iconic Carrie Bradshaw in And Just Like That…
The leading lady was seen wearing a layered candy pink A-line mini skirt with a sage green shirt which featured an oversized pussy bow around the neck. In true Carrie style, the Plaza Suite star carried a statement rhinestone-encrusted bag and wore pistachio green patent heel
A Met Gala masterpiece
Prior to the glimpse at her Carrie-coded look, fans were treated to an incredible style moment courtesy of Ms Parker at the Met Gala.
The All Roads Lead to Rome actress took to the red carpet alongside the executive producer of The Real Housewives franchise, Andy Cohen, wearing an incredible avant-garde dress made by Richard Quinn.
The garment featured a fitted bodice and incredible lampshade-esque skirt which was covered in crystal embellishments to coordinate with the glamour of her embellished nude heels and long string of pearls.
SJP's Met Gala accessories
It wouldn't be a SJP look if it wasn't over the top in the best way possible. The star rocked an enormous hat by Philip Treacy who has received the royal seal of approval time and time again.
We also couldn't get enough of her cage-like metal bag and cascading wavy ponytail.
DISCOVER: Sarah Jessica Parker talks lessons raising teen twin daughters, 14, during intimate NYC event