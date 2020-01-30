Giovanna Fletcher reveals why meeting Kate Middleton was extra special this week The author spent the rest of the day with her children and McFly husband

Giovanna Fletcher has shared a sweet message on Instagram explaining why meeting the Duchess of Cambridge was so special this week - it fell on the author's 35th birthday! The mother-of-three spent the beginning of her day alongside the Duchess at Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-school, where the royal served breakfast to children as she was told about how vital nutritious food is for a child's development by apprentices at the LEYF Early Years Chef Academy. Giovanna gushed about the importance of the engagement, and spoke of her desire to "ultimately help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come".

Beneath a series of photos of herself and Kate at the school, Giovana, who shares three children with husband and McFly rocker Tom Fletcher, began: "My 35th year started with an engagement alongside the Duchess of Cambridge to Stockwell Gardens Nursery where we heard from parents, carers and staff about the importance of early years and their hopes for future generations. We talked about nutrition and what the nursery do to encourage healthy food habits, and then served up breakfast."

Giovanna shared the post on Instagram

The author then told fans about her highlight of the day, which involved a little girl calling Kate "daddy pig." Giovanna explained: "My highlight was possibly one little girl telling us her name was Peppa and that her mate was George... she then told us The Duchess was called Daddy Pig, leaving me to be Mummy Pig. I laughed a lot."

To wrap up her post, the Some Kind Of Wonderful writer went into detail about the importance of Wednesday's activities, saying: "The Duchess has kicked off a UK-wide survey into the importance of Early Years.'5 Big Questions on the Under-Fives' aims to spark the biggest ever conversation on early childhood that will ultimately help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come. To get involved just go to 5bigquestions.org.uk - whether you have children or not we would love you to share your thoughts."

