Nadia Sawalha has opened up about what it was like to fight with her sisters Dina and Julia Sawalha when they were younger. Last year, the Loose Women panellist lifted the lid on her "stormy relationship" with Absolutely Fabulous actress Julia. "Me and my sisters used to love a good fight, except we’d always end up snapping each other's bras," Nadia shared on Friday's episode of the ITV daytime show. "You'd be getting hold of stuff and breasts would start flying."

Nadia and Julia with their dad Nadim Sawalha

Although, Nadia didn't reveal what exactly prompted the arguments, the sisters would often fail to see the humour in it. She added: "We never found it funny, we didn't get to a point where it was funny. We'd just walk away and put ourselves together."

Back in August, Nadia discussed her tumultuous relationship with her sisters, which Julia later hit back at. "My mum got pregnant with Julia and I was so excited as there are four years between Julia and I, and my mum then had her and freaked out so sent me away to my grandmothers," shared Nadia. "She says when she looked back at it 'what was I thinking?' But there you go. And so I think because of that, my younger sister and I have always had a really stormy relationship. She's totally amazing."

The mother-of-two then cut off as she welled up, and added: "Sorry, it's emotional. She's amazing my sister, but we've always had a really volatile relationship and have always had periods of time in our lives where we don't speak. But I also have the worst time or best time in my life with her." Unimpressed, Julia later took to Twitter to lament the comment, tweeting: "So tired of #nadiasawalha talking about our 'stormy' relationship which she created. I've kept my privacy for six years to protect my family, whilst she talks lies & rubbish. You have destroyed our family so don't sit on TV with your fake tears to gain sympathy & attention."

