Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha has a popular podcast called Confessions of a Modern Parent, and each week she and her husband Mark Adderley tackle a different area of modern-day parenting. Most recently, the couple explored the issues surrounding body image and social media, and Nadia was overcome with emotion as she thought about herself as a teenager and the battles she had with accepting her body. She was just as overwhelmed when her daughter Maddie, 17, opened up about her own feelings towards her body image in a recorded message, having been asked whether she thought that social media has a negative impact on people of her generation.

After listening to her daughter admit that she had a "toxic" relationship with her body, Nadia, in tears, said: "That was so content-rich. Our beautiful, beautiful child inside and out. The way she just talks from her heart like that. There is so much in that for any parent listening to that." She continued: "I'm sitting here crying and I'm not just crying for our daughter, but for me, for women through the ages. You know the confusion, the manipulation, the warped thinking, that waste of our energy. That beautiful child of ours." The doting mum also praised her teenager for being so articulate with her answer. Maddie had said: "People have been struggling with body image and weight since the beginning of time, and social media hasn't been around since the beginning of time," and Nadia agreed that she could relate, having had a difficult time feeling confident in her skin while at drama school, before social media was around.

Nadia and her husband are also proud parents of 12-year-old daughter Kiki, and Nadia is stepmum to Mark's older two daughters, Isabelle and Fleur, from past relationships. The pair have been discussing a large number of topics on their podcast about parenting, ranging from teenage drinking, to mental health and discipline. Nadia and Mark have been running a YouTube channel for the past few years, which features their daughters and the star's parents and sister, who live next door to them.

The former EastEnders actress home-schools her children – something she regularly talks about. In 2017, she opened up about the reason she decided to take her daughters out of school while talking to HELLO!. The star revealed that they had been "excelling" since they left their private school education, saying: "They struggled in class and really thought they wouldn't excel in anything. But ever since I took them out of school two years ago, they've become more confident and passionate and are brimming with enthusiasm to learn."

