Shirley Ballas has shared a rare photo of her niece Mary to celebrate her 27th birthday, and the two look so similar! Taking to Instagram, the Strictly judge shared a series of photos of herself and Mary spending time together, and added a moving caption that read: "A huge happy birthday to my beautiful niece Mary. 27 years old today, where did the time go? I’m so immensely proud of this young lady on so many levels. I’m proud to be your auntie and to have been there for you all these years. I adore you so much, I hope you enjoy your special day. @mischiefminky you are my shining star."

Followers were quick to point out similarities between the two, with one nothing: "You both have the same eyes," and another adding: "Crikey! Peas in a pod. Could be your daughter." Many more sent sweet birthday messages, such as: "Happy birthday Mary!" and "Happy birthday Mary. I can see the family resemblance. Both beautiful ladies."

Shirley and her niece certainly look similar

Shirley is very close to her family, and earlier in February shared a heartbreaking tribute to her late brother David. Alongside a series of photos of her brother, the 59-year-old wrote a moving caption that spoke of his passing and just how proud he would be of his daughter, who Shirley described as an "amazing woman". Shirley also revealed that she and her mother often talk about David, and called him her "rock" and her "go-to person". Shirley then gave a shout out to suicide prevention charity The Samaritans, and reminded her followers that the single biggest killer of men under 45 is suicide.

The full message read: "Today would have been my wonderful brother David's 61st birthday. It’s hard to imagine losing loved ones in any situation, but when they take their own life and you feel like perhaps there was more you could have done, it drags on you forever. Not a day goes by without you in my thoughts. You made me laugh, you made me cry, you where my biggest supporter, my rock, my go-to person. Mum and I talk all the time about you and your life."

