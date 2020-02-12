Eamonn Holmes has shared a heartbreaking post about his late father Leonard, who died suddenly of a heart attack at the age of 64. The This Morning presenter shared a sweet image of his dad on Twitter on Wednesday as he asked his followers whether they would use virtual reality goggles to see a deceased loved one again. He wrote: "This is my Dad who died suddenly 29 years ago. I never got to say Goodbye. New technology means we can bring someone who has passed away back into our lives via Virtual Reality. If you put on VR Goggles, who would you want to see, to touch, to hear again if you could, and why?"

Eamonn's followers were quick to sympathise with him, with one responding: "I'm sorry that you never got the chance to say goodbye Eamonn. Memories of your Dad and your life are with you to cherish forever." Another commented on the similarity between Eamonn and his father, writing: "You look very much like your dad Eamonn," and a third simply added: "Lovely photo, Eamonn."

Eamonn Holmes is married to Ruth Langsford

The 60-year-old has spoken in the past about the panic attacks he suffered following his father's death, admitting he feared he would suffer the same fate. Speaking on This Morning back in 2018, Eamonn confessed that he once had one live on air while presenting breakfast television and even had to be hospitalised twice. "I've had a number of panic attacks, thank goodness it was 27 years or so ago. It happened to me once on air presenting BBC television. It doesn't get much worse than that and having to cover that up, both times I was hospitalised with it."

He added: "I thought I was going to die, my coping strategy was to realise I'm not going to die, but I would never have associated it with a mental problem. I think looking back on it, it was a result of the sudden death of my father and not being able to say goodbye to him. I associated being away from home with bad things."

