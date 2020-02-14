Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz put on united front in cute Valentine's Day selfie The Strictly star has been married to Liz since 2015

Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz Marsland looked happier than ever as they posed for a cute selfie on Valentine's Day. The lovely snap was shared on the Strictly Come Dancing star's Instagram page, and in the caption, he gushed: "Happy Valentines @eliza_marsland." The former Emmerdale actor also added a red heart-shaped emoji.

Friends and fans of the couple, who have been married since 2015, immediately rushed to post comments - with Charley Webb joking: "Absolutely punching you." One follower remarked: "She's a beauty, you're a lucky man." Another said: "Both of you look super good together... stay that way please." A fourth post read: "Keep your partner close to you and thank your lucky stars you have someone special."

Kelvin Fletcher shared this cute selfie with his wife Liz

Just moments later, Kelvin revealed he was every inch the proud dad as the couple's three-year-old daughter Marnie received her first ever Valentine's gifts. Sharing a snap of her present, he wrote: "Took Marnie to school this morning and we got a lovely little surprise." The romantic posts comes shortly after Kelvin addressed the state of his marriage, insisting that "everything is amazing" with his wife Liz. Last week, the Strictly champion enjoyed a late night out with his dance partner Oti Mabuse – which raised a few eyebrows. "Everything is amazing," he told The Sun. "I am just a little bit bewildered by all the attention. But I am sure it will all blow over."

MORE: Olly Murs and girlfriend show off their flawless physiques in cute Valentine's Day post

WATCH: Kelvin Fletcher & Liz Marsland play Hello/Goodbye!

Shortly after the photos of the night out emerged, Kelvin's wife Liz unfollowed him on Instagram, and was spotted without her wedding ring. However on Tuesday, Liz set the record straight by telling her Instagram followers: "That ring is heavy. It only comes out on special occasions. Oh, and it was fake tan day. #Nodramahere."

READ: Strictly's Oti Mabuse opens up about baby plans with husband Marius Iepure

Elsewhere, Oti proved her love for husband Marius Iepure. The professional dancer shared a backstage video of her hugging her husband – which was originally uploaded by her stylist when she filmed this week's Graham Norton Show.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.