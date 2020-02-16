Strictly Come Dancing have paid tribute to former winner Caroline Flack following her devastating death on 15 February. The BBC One dance show's official Twitter account posted a picture of Caroline and pro dancer Pasha Kovalev holding up the Glitterball trophy in 2014, and wrote alongside it: "The entire Strictly Come Dancing family are heartbroken to hear this incredibly sad news. Caroline had an infectious energy and passion for dance, she shone brightly in the Strictly ballroom every week and became an incredible champion. Words cannot express our sadness, she was simply one of a kind. We are sending our love to all her family and friends during this difficult time."

Strictly Come Dancing paid tribute to Caroline Flack following her death

Caroline showcased her incredible talent for dancing when she took part in the 2014 series of Strictly. Her Love Island co-star Iain Stirling shared an emotional video on Twitter of the star dancing to Angels during the competition, writing alongside it: "Today my friend slow-motion walked into heaven. I will miss her always. Thank you for everything x." Other members of the Strictly family who have publicly paid tribute to Caroline include It Takes Two host Zoe Ball, who wrote on Twitter: "Devastating news about Caroline. Thoughts are with her family and loved ones," while Arlene Phillips re-tweeted Iain's video, and wrote: "I love your expression, slow-motion walked into heaven but it should not have happened and the anger I feel that no one was there to love and care for her every single moment is tragic."

Caroline won Strictly with Pasha Kovalev in 2014

Arlene was also one of the many stars who shared a quote Caroline has posted on social media last year, which read: "in a world where we can be anything, be kind." The former Strictly judge wrote alongside it: "We must remind ourselves of these words every day, in everything we do. I cannot believe this heartbreaking news about sweet @carolineflack1. Sending condolences and so much love to her family and friends at this awful time."

Caroline's death was announced on Saturday night by her family, who told the BBC: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time." The star's lawyer later confirmed that the 40-year-old took her own life. Since the devastating news, many famous faces have taken to social media to pay public tributes to the former Strictly winner, while Love Island was cancelled on Saturday night as a mark of respect. ITV released a statement on Twitter, which read: "Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much-loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends."

