Laura Whitmore responds to Caroline Flack's death with heartbreaking message

Laura Whitmore has responded to Caroline Flack's death with a heart-breaking message, simply writing on Twitter: "I’m trying to find the words but I can’t." Laura also shared a photo of herself and Caroline and a poem that read: "To lose someone so special is really hard to bear, it hardly seems believable, that you're no longer there, you left us far too early, before your time it seems, and now you'll never have the change to fulfil all those dreams. However hard is it though, we'll take comfort in the thought of all the memories we have and the happiness you brought. You always lived life to the full, but ours won't be the same, until the day when we can see your smiling face again."

Caroline's family confirmed the tragic news to BBC on Saturday, saying: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

I’m trying to find the words but I can’t 💔 pic.twitter.com/FY3ppLzqsA — Laura Whitmore (@thewhitmore) February 15, 2020

The 40-year-old was reportedly found at her London flat. The news comes just a day after the former Love Island host shared four photos of herself and her beloved French bulldog on Instagram.

In December, the presenter was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton at her London home. A police spokesperson shared a statement with Metro at the time which read: "Caroline Flack of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating. She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December. This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man assaulted. He was not seriously injured."

