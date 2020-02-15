Love Island stars lead tributes for Caroline Flack after tragic death

Following the news of Caroline Flack's tragic death on Saturday, celebrity tributes have been flooding in honour of the Love Island star, also from contestants themselves, including Chris Hughes and Amber Davies from series four. Chris wrote: "Words can’t sum this up. So sad. Another amazing person taken from this cruel world," while Amber added: "My heart is actually broken."

WATCH: Caroline Flack has died aged 40

Jack Charles took to Instagram to say: "Truly in shock after hearing such devastating news, it was a real pleasure knowing you Caroline, my thoughts are with your family and loved ones." Joshua Ritchie added: "Absolutely gutted about what I've just heard. RIP Caroline, my thoughts are with all your family and friends. What an amazing woman you are, it was a pleasure to have worked with you."

This Morning host Eamonn Holmes added: "Caroline Flack… dear God. Shocked beyond belief. May she have found peace . #Rip Has to be repercussions for Love Island now surely?" Strictly star James Jordan added: "Just seen on Twitter the devastating news that Caroline Flack has been found dead in her home. I'm so sad right now and I can't actually believe it. Can't imagine what her family are going through." Piers Morgan tweeted: "Caroline was a fun, bright & sparky person whose whole world collapsed recently, both professionally & personally. She told me it had been the worst time of her life, and was clearly struggling to cope with losing everything she held dear. This is such sad, awful news."

Holly Willoughby was also moved by the sad news, writing beneath a photo of herself and Caroline: "Utterly heart breaking... life is so precious and yet so fragile... huge love to Caroline’s family..."

Caroline's family confirmed the tragic news to BBC on Saturday, saying: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

The 40-year-old was reportedly found at her London flat. The news comes just a day after the former Love Island host shared four photos of herself and her beloved French bulldog on Instagram.

Caroline was last on social media on Friday

In December, the presenter was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton at her London home. A police spokesperson shared a statement with Metro at the time which read: "Caroline Flack of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating. She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December. This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man assaulted. He was not seriously injured."

