Holly Willoughby shares rare glimpse of incredible kitchen inside £3 million London home

There's no denying Holly Willoughby's credentials when it comes to being a fashionista. On Thursday, she revealed her aesthetic eye extends to the decor inside her lavish £3 million London home.

The former This Morning presenter, 43, doesn't often share snaps of the interior of her family abode but she broke her usual rule to share a stunning snap of an ultra-chic vase full of flowers in her impeccable marble kitchen.

Holly Willoughby shares peek inside living room in London home

"Les fleurs," she captioned the post alongside a tulip emoji. The blooming bouquet - comprised of pink, cream, and green flowers - was perfectly poised atop Holly's white marble island that appears to sit in the middle of the kitchen.

The ceramic vase was equally as beautiful and was a curved, jug-like shape. As for the design, the piece was adorned with bold pink and white stripes and featured a plaited pink handle.

Holly shared a rare snap from inside her beautiful white marble kitchen

Other details of the Dancing on Ice host's kitchen that were seen in the snap were her elegant white cupboards that were finished with rose-gold handles. The snap also caught a look at the on-trend panelling Holly has on her walls - just stunning!

In 2022, Holly revealed more details of her picture-perfect cooking space when she shared a candid photo of herself carving her Christmas turkey. The action shot showed off Holly's array of Emma Bridgewater crockery one of which was heart-shaped and contained delicious-looking carrots and parsnips.

Holly is a big fan of duck-egg blue

It appears Holly is a big fan of the designer's polkadot design as her collection doesn't stop at just plates and bowls. In the background of the Christmassy snap, on her marble worksurface, Holly appears to have the matching utensils holder and 'hen on nest' container.

As for the flooring, Holly has opted for ultra-chic Herringbone style in a beautifully neutral taupe hue. In other areas of the house, Holly has a dramatic, black-and-white Harlequin floor not dissimilar to David and Victoria Beckham who have a similar design in their stunning West London townhouse.

Holly has Harlequin-style flooring in other areas of her home

Other than her all-white kitchen, Holly appears to be a fan of duck-egg blue which seems to be a theme throughout the other rooms in her ultra-luxe house. One sweet image previously shared by the star showed her dog Bailey curled up in a cosy patterned dog bed that featured the stylish shade.

Holly shares her home with her three children, Harry, 14, Belle, 12, and Chester, eight, and husband, Dan Baldwin. The TV star largely keeps her life with her family out of the public eye but will occasionally share updates on her social media for major life milestones.