Tess Daly shared a sweet throwback photo of herself and husband Vernon Kay to mark a very special milestone - their 20th Valentine's Day together as a couple. Taking to Instagram, the Strictly star treated fans to a photo of herself and Vernon taken many moons ago, and added the caption: "Happy 20th Valentines." Needless to say, the TV star's followers were thrilled by the post, and took to the comment section to say so. One wrote: "Wow, so young," while another added: "This is incredible! Happy Valentine's Day."

WATCH: Tess Daly shares a sneak peek of her HELLO! photoshoot

Many famous faces also left comments. Claudia Winkleman, Joe Sugg, Stacey Dooley and Scarlett Moffat all left strings of heart and heart-eye emojis, and we don't blame them – the snap certainly is incredible!

MORE: How much is Claudia Winkleman paid for her Strictly Come Dancing role?

Tess shared the throwback on Instagram

MORE: Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly look super glam for Saturday's Strictly live show

Tess and Vernon have been together since 2001 and have shared many sweet moments over the years. Although they've had their ups and downs, it seems that after an impressive 20 years of marriage the pair are happier than ever.

They began dating after meeting on T4, a show for which Vernon was a presenter. In an interview with Digital Spy some years later, the mum-of-two looked back on the early times of their relationship. "It was all quite immediate, really, because we instantly had such a blast together," she said. "I couldn't imagine having more fun with anyone else. It was pretty explosive, I tell you."

In 2003, after two years of dating, Tess and Vernon married at St Mary’s Church in Horwich, Vernon’s hometown, before hosting their reception at nearby Rivington Hall Barn. Vernon said he was "over the moon" at his wedding, after the couple opted to shun a high-profile celebrity wedding for something a little more low-key. The couple gave birth to their first daughter Phoebe in 2004. Five years later, they welcomed their second daughter, Amber.