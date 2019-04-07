Tess Daly is devastated after accidentally killing her family's dog It's a dog owner's worst nightmare…

Strictly Come Dancing's Tess Daly is absolutely devastated after accidentally running over the family's beloved dog Minnie. The TV star, who is married to radio DJ Vernon Kay, knocked down the Maltese Shih Tzu after builders reportedly left a door open at her home.

Tess told The Sun on Sunday: "I’m devastated by this terrible accident. It’s a dog owner’s worst nightmare. It has had a huge effect on the whole family and we are heartbroken at losing Minnie. This has, and continues to be, a very emotional time for us all."

Minnie with one of Tess and Vernon's little girls

Minnie, unfortunately, could not be saved after being hit by the car when the 49-year-old returned to the family home. A source reported to the paper that the pets aren't to go outside unsupervised but the doors were open because of builders at their home.

What's more, it is the second time Tess, her husband and their two children have suffered a shock bereavement. Back in 2016 they lost their Labrador Sam to what was believed to have been lungworm - a little-known disease.

Tess with her other dog, Blue

When she attended Crufts after the ordeal, Tess wanted to send a strict warning to any dog owners about the disease. “As any dog owner or dog lover knows, their safety is your priority. It’s about making owners aware that this parasite that causes lungworm is easy to pick up and cases are on the rise,” she said.

Minnie has featured many times on Tess's Instagram account and she is no doubt heartbroken about the loss. A huge animal lover, the family own rabbits and Shetland ponies, Honey and Willow. The couple bought the ponies in 2018, and Vernon even constructed a home for the animals in their garden after Tess said it had always been a dream of hers to own some.