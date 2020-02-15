Caroline Flack has tragically died at the age of 40. The star's family confirmed the tragic news with a statement saying: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

Caroline's lawyer confirmed she died by suicide. She was reportedly found at her London flat.

ITV released a statement on Saturday via Twitter that read: "Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends."

Caroline was last on social media on Friday

In December, the presenter was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton at her London home. A police spokesperson shared a statement with Metro at the time which read: "Caroline Flack of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating. She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December. This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man assaulted. He was not seriously injured."

Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton publicly reached out to her on Valentine's Day, despite the pair being banned from contacting each other personally. Tennis player Lewis posted a picture of them both on Instagram and wrote: 'Happy Valentine's. Love You.'

In January, the star took to Instagram to tell followers that she was going to speak out despite being advised not to, writing: "I'm going to speak today… mine and my family's life is no longer up for entertainment and gossip," however did not follow up with a further comment.

Caroline Flack's Love Island and celebrity friends pay tribute

Stars of Love Island are leading tributes to the presenter, including Chris Hughes and Amber Davies from series four. Chris wrote: "Words can’t sum this up. So sad. Another amazing person taken from this cruel world," while Amber added: "My heart is actually broken."

Jack Charles took to Instagram to say: "Truly in shock after hearing such devastating news, it was a real pleasure knowing you Caroline, my thoughts are with your family and loved ones." Joshua Ritchie added: "Absolutely gutted about what I've just heard. RIP Caroline, my thoughts are with all your family and friends. What an amazing woman you are, it was a pleasure to have worked with you."

This Morning host Eamonn Holmes added: "Caroline Flack… dear God. Shocked beyond belief. May she have found peace . #Rip Has to be repercussions for Love Island now surely?" Strictly star James Jordan added: "Just seen on Twitter the devastating news that Caroline Flack has been found dead in her home. I'm so sad right now and I can't actually believe it. Can't imagine what her family are going through." Piers Morgan tweeted: "Caroline was a fun, bright & sparky person whose whole world collapsed recently, both professionally & personally. She told me it had been the worst time of her life, and was clearly struggling to cope with losing everything she held dear. This is such sad, awful news."

Holly Willoughby was also moved by the sad news, writing beneath a photo of herself and Caroline: "Utterly heart breaking... life is so precious and yet so fragile... huge love to Caroline’s family..."

Caroline has kept quiet on social media recently, only breaking her silence on a couple of occasions. Late in December, she voiced her support for ITV's decision to hire her good friend Laura Whitmore to host Love Island in her absence, writing on Instagram: "I'm glad it's Laura... She loves the show as much as I do. Again... thank you for your continuous messages of support... it's a really rough time... but I'm doing all I can to keep my head above water and sort this all out..."

Once again in January, Caroline broke her social media silence to wish the Love Island team the best of luck for the new winter show. "Massive good luck to Laura, Iain [Stirling] and the team for tonight's launch show… the first one always the best one, Caroline x [sic]," she wrote on Instagram Stories. The star spent Christmas in Los Angeles in a bid to escape the media frenzy surrounding her at home in the UK, however, she has since returned to the capital.

If you are feeling depressed or having suicidal thoughts, help and support is available right now. You don't have to struggle with difficult feelings alone. The Samaritans is there to help when you're feeling down or desperate. Call 116 123.